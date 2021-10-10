CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US navy engineer charged with trying to pass secrets about nuclear-powered subs

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Toebbe was arrested in West Virginia together with his 45-year-old wife Diana. A US navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said.

