Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Kiowa; Tillman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JACKSON...SOUTH CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHWESTERN TILLMAN COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, the leading edge of winds from severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from near Altus Air Force Base to 4 miles east of Humphreys to 4 miles southwest of Tipton, moving east at 50 mph. Winds of 79 mph were measured 3 miles south of Altus. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR Headrick and Tipton. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Altus, Tipton, Elmer, Headrick, Friendship, Altus Air Force Base, Warren, Humphreys and Hess. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH