New York City, NY

The Short Story at the Center of the “Bad Art Friend” Saga

By Katy Waldman
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” a nearly ten-thousand-word feature by Robert Kolker in this week’s New York Times Magazine, describes the escalation of a feud between two writers, Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson. If you use the Internet more than occasionally, you have probably spent recent days locked feverishly in the discourse that the piece has inspired. For everyone else, here’s a quick primer. In 2015, Dorland decided to donate her kidney (the gift was nondirected, so it had no specified recipient) and created a private Facebook group to update well-wishers on her progress. The group included Larson, along with several other writers Dorland had met at GrubStreet, a Boston writers’ center. A month later, noticing that Larson hadn’t acknowledged her decision or otherwise participated in the Facebook group, Dorland sent her a message, initiating a short correspondence. A year or so after that, Dorland was taken aback to learn, from a third party, that Larson had written a short story about a kidney donation. What’s more, Larson had pulled lines from a letter Dorland had shared, on Facebook, in which she addresses the unknown recipient of her kidney. Dorland claimed plagiarism; Larson made revisions. The ensuing drama, replete with lawsuits and subpoenaed group-text messages, is a fascinatingly tangled version of an old story about the ethics of artistic appropriation.

Long Story Short: Bound by Books

We don’t all run in the same circles. I think that’s what really drew me to the group, in the beginning, when I was desperate to find an escape outside of my young-child-filled home. I needed adult women to talk to about things other than potty training, and I liked books. It seemed simple enough.
New York Times ‘bad art friend’ story sparks viral debate on social media

A story in The New York Times titled: “Who Is The Bad Art Friend?” has social media divided, with people on both sides of the debate sharing their support for each of the article’s protagonists.The story, published on Tuesday, tells the saga of two writer acquaintances, Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson, who became embroiled in a legal battle after Larson failed to acknowledge Dorland’s kidney donation – only to later use the gesture as inspiration for a short story.In the lengthy article, Dorland recalled how she’d written about her choice to donate a kidney to a stranger, and penned a...
View: A short story called 'The Plan'

As his heavy limp hand flopped onto the cheap plastic digital alarm clock, George’s mind slipped from a world of infinite possibilities to one of limited realty. The annoying drone was finally silenced. The red luminary numbers glowed 8:30 as the early-morning light began to fill his bedroom. He lay languishing in the moment of bliss, just after waking but prior to full consciousness. And then it struck him, “today is the day!" “I’ll get them all!" he thought to himself. Today was the day that the plan would be executed.
What ‘Bad Art Friend’ and the Facebook whistleblower say about our ‘connected’ lives

On Oct. 5, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen gave the Senate damning testimony about her former employer, and the New York Times Magazine published a nearly 10,000-word piece by Robert Kolker about two feuding writers and an organ donation. Both events went viral. And both painted an unflattering picture of how the social media giant is affecting our everyday lives.
Why Facebook May Be the True “Bad Art Friend”

To delve into this week’s viral piece of long form, Robert Kolker’s New York Times Magazine feature “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” beyond the broad strokes—the woman who donated a kidney, the acquaintance who wrote a short story about the act, and the complicated legal battle that ensued—may deny readers the opportunity to use it as a mirror to examine their own sense of morality. But in a single day, it became omnipresent enough as a cautionary tale, fodder for jokes, and a procrastination tool; anyone who has made it this far has probably already come up with a schema for understanding its very real characters and their somewhat baffling motivations.
Bad Art Friend: Discontent With Parasociality

The recent New York Times Magazine article “Who is the Bad Art Friend?” has been burning up my Twitter timeline. It is a gripping, true-life account of relationships gone bad. To sum up a very complex story, Dawn Dorland, a white writer, donated a kidney to an unrelated donor in a donor chain—undoubtedly a very altruistic act. She was involved in a Boston writers' group, and later invited members of that group to a private Facebook group. She posted about her act, encouraged others to consider becoming donors, and apparently wanted—perhaps a bit too intensely—to be validated for her efforts. Crickets. She emailed a prominent writer and erstwhile leader in the group, Sonya Larson (a multiracial Asian American), to ask her why she hadn’t noted or reacted to her post. She got a less-than-satisfying reply, and then it all kicked up many, many notches. It turns out that Larson’s silence and avoidance was a cover for a caustic writers’ group chat involving Dorland, and the fact that Larson was “inspired” by Dorland’s life to write a story about an Asian American woman beset by a woman with a White Savior complex. Dorland felt exploited, and likely, shamed, bullied, and scapegoated. Dorland went on quite a trip of finding some kind of justice, as she defined it, in this mess. (Please note I am summarizing a very long and complicated story, and perhaps eliding important details.)
Dorland v. Larson: On the Legal Disputes at the Heart of “Bad Art Friend”

The New York Times dropped jaws with a tea-spilling article detailing an ongoing six-year dispute between a white writer who donated a kidney and a writer of color who wrote a short story inspired by the donation. Dawn Dorland and Sonya Larson now find themselves deep into contentious litigation with no end in sight.
Native superhero is at the center of short film, ‘Rude Girl’

Native Americans continue to have a voice in New Mexico film. Joshua Zunie is at the helm of the short film, “Rude Girl,” which is filming in New Mexico through the end of the month. According to the New Mexico Film Office, production is taking place in Albuquerque and the...
Halloween Cawse: Halloween Mystery Short Story

This story was published (in a slightly different version) by Spillwords in December 2020. The toy crow I bought at the Halloween jumble sale at my middle school quickly became my favorite stuffed animal. Having just read Poe’s “Raven’ poem, I almost named him “Nevermore.” But after I got an A on the essay I wrote on the poem, I thought of my crow, as a lucky charm that would both inspire my writing and lead me to success. So, his name became “Cawse,” a pun on the cry of a crow and on the stuffed animals as the Cause of my success.
The 'Bad Art Friend' group chat drama is too real

“Who Is the Bad Art Friend?,” the viral New York Times Magazine piece that charts the increasingly messy interpersonal and legal battle between two writer “friends” (frenemies?), has sparked myriad conversations, debates and (hopefully) a little soul-searching. The topic of one of those debates is the group text. And for...
Highly Effective Book Swag for Your Guaranteed Best-Seller

An author writes a book and then an underpaid book lover sends several hundred copies of it to the same media contacts, trying to get people to look at it, write about it, or post a photo of it online. That’s publishing, baby!. Here are a few new ideas for...
The Bad Art Friend and Covering Urban Meyer

Bryan and David break down Robert Kolker’s story “Who Is the Bad Art Friend?” and weigh in on the moral arguments posed by the story (6:48). Later, they discuss how the media covered the Urban Meyer video (38:55) and answer more Listener Mail. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hayes: A Personal Short Story

Hayes stood at the entrance of a room. He knew neither how he arrived at this place nor what lay ahead of him. Upon entering, Hayes noticed the simplicity of the room. The door he walked through moments before had disappeared. He turned towards a standard dining table, looking down at it. On the table were three place settings, each complete with different meals. He noticed his favorite food, spicy tuna rolls, placed at one end of the table. He sat down in the empty chair that corresponded to it.
Bad Art Friend and Virtue Ethics

An organ donor who sued a writer for plagiarism has faced criticism for being too self-interested and needy of praise. Those who criticized the organ donor who sued a writer for plagiarism may have done so because of how her generosity made them feel. A virtue ethic can incorporate the...
Speaking of bad art friends, I, Jay Gatsby, have a complaint

Speaking of bad art friends, I, Jay Gatsby, have a complaint about my neighbor, Nick. When I started reading “The Great Gatsby,” I began to shake with disbelief. I could not believe that Nick Carraway, whom I thought of as more of a friend than a neighbor, was only following me around to mine my life for content for his book about the American Dream. It turns out he’s been making fun of me as long as he has known me?
Culture Gabfest “Bad Art Friend, Where Are You?” Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Steve and Dana are joined by author and co-host of Slate’s Working podcast, Isaac...
