Review: The JFK Assassination Was an Inside Job in FX’s ‘American Horror Story’ Season Ten Episode Eight “Inside”

By Tisha Lardizabal
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of American Horror Story, microwave ovens were invented by aliens—along with everything else—John F. Kennedy was assassinated to keep him from revealing the truth about aliens to the American people, and Steve Jobs isn’t dead but is actually with the aliens and the human test subjects they’ve abducted over the years.

