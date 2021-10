Dwayne "The Rock' Johnson recently commented on his past feud with Vin Diesel and shared that he has some regrets about it. The two starred in three Fast & Furious films together, but things seemed to sour when Johnson shared a social media post about some unnamed male co-stars whom he referred to as "candy a—es." Now, speaking to Vanity Fair, Johnson offered a little more insight into the situation. "Nothing specific happened, just the same old s—," he said. "And that just wasn't my best day." Johnson then clarified that the fact he "chose to share it," and not that it happened, is what he regrets.

