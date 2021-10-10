Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Sets Up Goku's New Business With Broly
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is setting the stage for Goku's new business with Broly with the newest teaser trailer for the movie! Toei Animation brought Dragon Ball Super to New York Comic Con and revealed the first footage of the new movie in motion, and with it introduced not only a better look at the new characters, but a better look at some of the returning characters as well. In one blink and you'll miss it moment in the trailer, however, there is actually a secret cameo from the returning Broly following his role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.comicbook.com
Comments / 0