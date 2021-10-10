Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teaser Sets Up Goku's New Business With Broly

Dragon Ball Super is teasing the reveal of some big secrets with a new promo for the next chapter of the manga! Fans of Dragon Ball Super might currently be excited over the next major entry for the anime movie franchise, but the manga will soon be continuing with the next major chapter of the Granolah the Survivor arc. After the newest chapter of the series revealed that both Goku and Vegeta were probably not going to defeat Granolah in a head-on battle, the end of the chapter teased that the story would soon be going in a different direction.

