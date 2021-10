The Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont Marching Band had a very exciting day Saturday, as the band placed 1st in the Valleyfest and Showdown Competitions in West Des Moines. EBF won the Valleyfest 2A competition with a score of 60.3. Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont also won the Outstanding Marching and Maneuvering, Hornline, Drumline, Color Guard, Drum Major, and Soloist Awards. The judges selected lizzy VanUtrecht as the Outstanding Soloist. Abby Jager and Aliveah Brinegar were selected as the Outstanding Marchers in the EBF Marching Band.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO