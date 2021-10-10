Angel Hernandez’s awful Game 2 was actually decent…for him

Angel Hernandez’s scorecard for his performance for Game 2 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants has been revealed. Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants fans were ready to watch Game 2 of the NLDS on Saturday night. What was already a stressful game, it became even worse after they realized that umpire Angel Hernandez was calling the game behind home plate. Sure enough, there was some controversy, as evidenced by a called strike three on a Julios Urias pitch to Darin Ruf that was outside the strike zone in the bottom of the first inning.