Showers wrap up early this morning, then we enter a mostly dry period in the forecast now through Wednesday morning. You may feel a little chilly this morning with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Not much of an improvement in temperatures today; it finally feels like fall with a high in the upper 50s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph today, so the breeze will make it feel even cooler. Skies are partly cloudy, although a few more are possible off of Lake Michigan today. You could notice a quick sprinkle or shower from these lake effect clouds today.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO