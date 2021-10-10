CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, WV

Nuclear Engineer And Spouse Arrested After Selling Classified Information To A Third Party

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI on Saturday, Oct. 9. The couple sold information known as Restricted Data containing the design of nuclear-powered warships.

baltimore.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Nuclear engineer sells classified data to undercover FBI agents for crypto

A nuclear engineer and his wife have been arrested in West Virginia on charges of espionage and selling restricted data. The couple sold classified information regarding the designs of nuclear-powered warships to an individual they believed to represent a foreign nation for almost a year. However, the contact was an undercover FBI agent who sent payments for the data in cryptocurrency.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
County
Jefferson County, WV
Jefferson County, WV
Crime & Safety
arcamax.com

Navy engineer, wife accused of selling nuclear-sub data

WASHINGTON — The U.S. arrested a Navy Department employee and his wife on spying-related charges after they allegedly sold restricted data on nuclear-powered submarines to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife Diana, 45, were ensnared in an investigation involving cryptocurrency payments, encrypted...
MILITARY
WWJ News Radio

American nuclear engineer arrested for allegedly attempting to sell nuclear secrets

In what could have been the plot for the next great spy movie, a couple from Maryland were arrested on Saturday for attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign power. The Justice Department reported that Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were arrested in West Virginia after they allegedly attempted to sell information about the design of nuclear reactors on American submarines.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classified Information#Fbi#Restricted Data
Action News Jax

Navy engineer, wife arrested in nuclear submarine spy case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A U.S. Naval engineer and his wife have been charged with repeatedly trying to pass secrets about U.S. nuclear submarines to a foreign country, multiple media outlets reported. The alleged espionage plot was thwarted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stars and Stripes reported, citing court documents.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
beincrypto.com

U.S. Navy Nuclear Engineer Busted Selling Secrets for Crypto

U.S. Navy nuclear engineer Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, have been charged with selling restricted information for cryptocurrency. The couple were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia, by the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) on Saturday, October 9. For almost a year, Toebbe, 42, sold restricted information on the design of nuclear-powered warships to someone they believed was a representative of a foreign power. However, the representative, who sent Toebbe a total of $100,000 in cryptocurrency for the information, was actually an undercover FBI agent.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
kfornow.com

Navy engineer arrested after attempting to sell military secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department says a Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.
MILITARY
AFP

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

A US couple has been arrested in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling information on nuclear warships to what they believed was a foreign state, the Justice Department said Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, who worked as a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, 45, were arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Saturday and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act in a criminal complaint, the Justice Department said in a statement. For nearly a year, the couple "sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power," the statement said, adding that the recipient of the information was in fact an undercover FBI agent. US nuclear-powered submarines were at the center of a major diplomatic crisis between Paris and Washington last month, when Australia scrapped a large contract to buy submarines from France.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Channel

Feds charge 55 in 'takedown' of California prison-based gang

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fifty-five people have been charged with conspiracy and racketeering-related crimes as part of a sweeping “takedown” of a California prison-based gang called La Nuestra Familia. Federal authorities unsealed 17 charging documents Thursday. One indictment focuses on seven people accused of leading the “violent and lucrative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy