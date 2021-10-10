Firefighters: Pets rescued, people unhurt after two-alarm fire on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester fire rescue crews say nobody was hurt, and several pets were rescued following a two-alarm fire at an apartment building Sunday evening. Crews went to the scene on Lyell Avenue between Child and Cameron Streets around just before 5:30 p.m. Engine 5 from RFD was on the scene and reported heavy smoke and fire venting from the third-floor rear area of the building, which is where the fire was.