Collinsville sets date for Historic Turkey Trot

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. — The Collinsville Historic Turkey Trot is set to return next month.

The yearly festival celebrating community will get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.

The event features an antique car show, music, arts and crafts, food vendors, and a carnival. Additionally, a silent auction featuring prizes from local vendors and artist will be held alongside chances for a cash giveaway.

Despite seeming like a typical fall festival, Collinsville’s Historic Turkey Trot offers another unique event.

“What makes this even unique is the turkey toss from the roof of a building in downtown Collinsville,” said DeKalb Tourism Director John Dersham. “At the end of the day’s festivities, crowds gather on Main Street for the historic turkey toss where, in keeping with more modern sentiments, beanie-baby turkeys are launched from the roof of a downtown business.”

The Historic Turkey Trot began in 1912 as a promotional event for the Oliver Hall Company, a general store in Collinsville at the time. At the time, the event was dedicated to similar festivities and an estimated 10,000 people crowded the streets during the first year, according to The Birmingham News.

The event is presented by the Collinsville Historic Association. Admission is free.

