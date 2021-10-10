Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Could Make Leveling Up Much Easier

Because we all need more emergent chaos in our lives, Far Cry 6 adds a new rebellion to the video game oeuvre. The long-running series of open-world FPS games aren’t evolving much in the jump to PS5 / Xbox Series X, but this game is a huge refinement of what the series does best; giving you the tools to dismantle a villain’s control in whatever way you want. New features like special Supremo backpacks to give your characters more versatility than ever before, and you’ll need to manage your guerilla activities from camps that give you two facility slots each. There’s a lot of balls to keep juggling in the war against the evil Yaran Government, and if you’re lost and want some help, we’ve got a few tips you’ll absolutely want to keep in mind.

