Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Could Make Leveling Up Much Easier
It looks like the upcoming releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will allow trainers to level up their Pokemon more easily than it may have been in the original titles. Specifically, each remake seems to be incorporating a feature that was found in both Pokemon Sword and Shield. And while developer Game Freak has yet to confirm that this will be included in the game, some fans have seemingly discovered the new system in a rather roundabout way.comicbook.com
