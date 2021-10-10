CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Could Make Leveling Up Much Easier

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the upcoming releases of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will allow trainers to level up their Pokemon more easily than it may have been in the original titles. Specifically, each remake seems to be incorporating a feature that was found in both Pokemon Sword and Shield. And while developer Game Freak has yet to confirm that this will be included in the game, some fans have seemingly discovered the new system in a rather roundabout way.

ComicBook

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Remakes Are Changing a Major Feature of the Originals

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming to Nintendo Switch next month, and it seems that the remake will be making a big change from the DS original: HMs have been dropped from the game! The official Pokemon Twitter account has revealed that hidden moves like Cut and Rock Climb will now be used by wild Pokemon that are summoned through the Poketch. This means that players won't have to teach any HMs to their Pokemon, wasting space that could be used for a more powerful attack. It's a small quality of life improvement, but one that will be welcomed by most fans!
ComicBook

Next Fallout 76 Update Makes Looting Much Easier

The next Fallout 76 update has now landed on the test servers for players to preview before its December release, and for those who've constantly got their eyes glued to the ground in search of loot, this one's a big one. It brings with it several community-requested features that'll make it much easier to pick up loot after your hard-fought battles, but beyond those loot changes alone, it's got XP improvements, a new event, and more to try out.
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
FanSided

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes won’t require an HM Mule

As I pointed out the other day, I was really bummed out to hear that Hidden Moves were going to be returning in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes coming next month. If you don’t remember, HMs used to be how you’d fly, get across the water, or…cut through bushes. By teaching a bunch of mostly useless moves to Pokemon or else you’d be stuck behind an arbitrary story wall.
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: 7 Quick Tips That’ll Make Your Life In Yara SO MUCH EASIER

Because we all need more emergent chaos in our lives, Far Cry 6 adds a new rebellion to the video game oeuvre. The long-running series of open-world FPS games aren’t evolving much in the jump to PS5 / Xbox Series X, but this game is a huge refinement of what the series does best; giving you the tools to dismantle a villain’s control in whatever way you want. New features like special Supremo backpacks to give your characters more versatility than ever before, and you’ll need to manage your guerilla activities from camps that give you two facility slots each. There’s a lot of balls to keep juggling in the war against the evil Yaran Government, and if you’re lost and want some help, we’ve got a few tips you’ll absolutely want to keep in mind.
Nintendo Life

First Impressions: For Better Or Worse, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Look Like Extremely Safe Remakes

If you’ve played a mainline Pokémon game before, you’ll know what to expect here. You’ll travel the world on a mission to complete your Pokédex, collect badges and become the greatest Pokémon Trainer there ever was. If Sword and Shield are the only games you’ve played in the series, you may be a bit surprised to see the overworld laid out in a fairly 'stiff' manner, but that’s part of the charm here as these remakes are staying as faithful as possible to their original vision. The buildings, plant life and NPCs have all been designed with a toy-like aesthetic, somewhat reminiscent of the art style of the The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Switch remake from 2019, although we’re not sure it works as well here.
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl previews confirm auto-save, earlier Fire-Types, Exp. Share details, more

Earlier today various outlets reported on what they saw from a hands-off preview of the imminent remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. While a lot of what was covered we already knew from early promotional materials and through inference, we now have confirmation of a few specific details. Thanks go out to Serebii for compiling the info.
8 News Now

Nintendo Switch vs. Nintendo Switch OLED: Is it worth the upgrade?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a little bit more than just a display change The Nintendo Switch, a handheld gaming console first launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest-selling devices. As of June 2021, almost 90 million units had been sold. This includes the 16 million units […]
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about Shieldon, a Fossil Pokemon. This Pokedex page covers how to get Shieldon, its fossil location, Shieldon's stats, and more.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Games Update Leaves Subscribers Disappointed

A new Xbox Game Pass update has added one new game, but removed four others. As it has done many times, Microsoft has added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a brand-new release. Unfortunately, this new release, while highly anticipated by some, isn't very good. If you haven't checked out the new games section of the subscription service, it's been updated with The Good Life, the newest game from Swery and his studio White Owls Inc, which, according to Metacritic, isn't great. Over on the review aggregation website, it currently boasts scores ranging from 45 to 62, depending on the platform.
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
ComicBook

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Disappointing News Confirmed by Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed some disappointing news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. On November 5, ACNH fans will be treated with the biggest post-launch update to the game yet -- Update 2.0 -- which will be accompanied by the Happy Home Paradise, the game's first premium paid DLC. This is all great news for Animal Crossing fans, minus the ones with empty wallets who can't afford the DLC or the new Nintendo Switch Online expansion that comes with it. So, where does the disappointing news come into play? Well, it's what's coming after this big update and paid DLC that will disappoint the game's 33 million players.
ComicBook

Resident Evil Village DLC Could Be Revealed Soon

It looks like Capcom's DLC plans for Resident Evil Village could finally be unveiled in the very near future. Although Capcom hasn't promised that it will have any major news to share related to Resident Evil Village directly, the Japanese publisher did recently say that it is planning to make some announcements associated with the larger franchise later this month. And based on what we have seen so far, it looks like this tease could be in relation to the most recent installment in the survival-horror series.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch 2 Report Leaks First Details on Next Nintendo Console

According to a new report, Nintendo is working on a Nintendo Switch successor that will release sometime between holiday 2022 and early 2023. Throughout this year, and throughout last year, Nintendo fans heard from a wide range of sources -- including many that are typically reliable -- that Nintendo was working on a Nintendo Switch Pro and that it would be revealed this year. This didn't happen. Rather, Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is an upgrade on the base model of the Nintendo Switch, but hardly a "Nintendo Switch Pro." That said, if a new report is to be believed, this may be because Nintendo has scrapped plans for a console revision in favor of releasing an entirely new Nintendo Switch successor.
ComicBook

Minecraft Reveals New Mob Following Community Vote

After giving Minecraft players the chance to vote on one of three new mobs that could potentially be added to the game, Mojang has declared a winner. The mobs to be voted on were the Glare, Allay, and Copper Golem, and the victor of those three was the Allay. That means that players will be able to rope the helpful mob into their building efforts by tasking it with retrieving resources for them whenever the creature is officially added to the game.
ComicBook

Fortnite Leak Gives Players New Hope for Naruto

Fortnite players who double as Naruto fans have long been looking forward to the character's potential arrival in the battle royale game, and thanks to a new leak from datamining efforts, hope for the character's cameo may have been renewed. People have discovered a referenced to an unreleased Fortnite NPC that references a headband of sorts, a reference that's immediately led to heightened expectations for Naruto to make an appearance.
ComicBook

Elden Ring Gameplay Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from Elden Ring, the 2022 action game from Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware, seems to have now leaked online. This new gameplay footage represents some of the first uncut footage from the title that we have seen since the game's re-emergence earlier this year. Unfortunately, the footage in question doesn't show off a whole lot, meaning that there isn't a ton to get excited about.
