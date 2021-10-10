Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): New frustrations

Where is Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy season 18? We get why you’d be worried about Kelly McCreary’s future after watching tonight. Ultimately, the show has done a careful job of writing out Maggie’s exit the past two weeks; they have given a reason for her absence but even still, it leads to questions! Luckily, the good news is that there’s no indication McCreary is leaving the show for good. This is just a part of the flow for this season, and given that the actress is currently expecting, you’ll probably see some other patches moving forward that also do not include her. It’s something to think about as we do push through some of the weeks and months ahead.

