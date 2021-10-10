CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): New frustrations

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you prepare for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 on PBS next week, you could see some anger boil over. The truth is that, at the moment, Nonnatus House is feeling overwhelmed. They have a lot of patients and unfortunately, only so many hands to help. That is going to lead to some women becoming frustrated. One woman proclaims to Shelagh that she’s waited for several hours, only to receive care that she believes to be substandard. Then, there’s another woman who seems to be thinking that she’s not being helped at all.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Where is Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy? Is Kelly McCreary leaving?

Where is Maggie on Grey’s Anatomy season 18? We get why you’d be worried about Kelly McCreary’s future after watching tonight. Ultimately, the show has done a careful job of writing out Maggie’s exit the past two weeks; they have given a reason for her absence but even still, it leads to questions! Luckily, the good news is that there’s no indication McCreary is leaving the show for good. This is just a part of the flow for this season, and given that the actress is currently expecting, you’ll probably see some other patches moving forward that also do not include her. It’s something to think about as we do push through some of the weeks and months ahead.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5: MacGyver alum to guest star

For those of you interested in some NCIS: Los Angeles casting news, let’s look ahead now to season 13 episode 5 airing on November 7!. This week, CBS confirmed that MacGyver alum Sandrine Holt (who played the original boss of the Phoenix Foundation in Patricia Thornton) will be appearing in this episode as the character Laura Song. There is not any further information regarding the role, but here’s a funny little tidbit: Technically, MacGyver and NCIS: LA are set within the same universe! It’s reasonably common, though, for actors to play multiple roles across all of these shows; we’ve seen it before and there’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll see it again.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 promo all about Beth, Rip, and danger

As you prepare to see Yellowstone season 4 arriving on Paramount Network next month, why not dive into one of the show’s love stories?. In particular, we’re putting the focus here on the relationship between Beth and Rip, two characters who have gone through a lot and clearly love each other — but may also face some of their biggest obstacles coming up very soon.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call The Midwife#Nonnatus House
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 5: Can McGee be the new boss?

We know now entering NCIS season 19 episode 5 that Gibbs isn’t going to be a part of the team. While Mark Harmon is still technically on board the show behind the scenes, it doesn’t feel like you’ll see him on-screen in the near future. With the events of episode...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2: Deeks struggles with new case

This weekend will bring us NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 2, and we’re going to realize quickly just how emotional a story it is. In the new promo below for “Fukushu,” you can get a good sense quite quickly of what sort of story this is going to be. It starts with the attack on a Japanese American veteran, someone who fought in Vietnam. Who caused him to be hospitalized? The evidence is there on the surface that this is a hate crime, and this causes NCIS and the whole team to spring into action faster than ever.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

When Hope Calls season 2: See When Calls the Heart alum on set!

We know that When Calls the Heart season 9 is premiering on the Hallmark Channel next year; meanwhile, the spin-off will return a little sooner!. In case you did not know, When Hope Calls season 2 was recently renewed; it will be on a new network in GAC Family, but the fact that it has a new season will still be a cause for great rejoicing. The new season will kick off with a Christmas Special airing in December, and in a post on Twitter below via executive producer Brian Bird, you can see one familiar face back on set: Carter Ryan! The actor plays Cody Stanton, and most recently did so on When Calls the Heart.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 premiere spoilers: The crisis for Dembe Zuma

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 premiere in just one week’s time, it’s clear the writers want us very much concerned. To be specific, they want us thinking a lot about Dembe Zuma and what’s going to happen to him. When some of the first details were revealed...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Are the writers already setting up new romance?

We know that most of the talk around NCIS season 19 right now has to do with the departure of Gibbs, but there are still a few other things to consider — and this are things well worth diving into here. Take, for example, how the show is looking to...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife director announces new show - and it sounds amazing

Call the Midwife director Noreen Kershaw has revealed her new project, and it sounds seriously gripping! The four-part Channel 5 series, Compulsion, is set to air in 2022 - but what can we expect? Get the details here…. Starring Cold Feet actress Leanne Best and The Watch star Anna Chancellor,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Baby-Sitters Club's Mark Feuerstein on Nailing the Heartwarming Finale... in a Comically Large Baby Bonnet

The Season 2 finale of The Baby-Sitters Club starts out as a sunny half hour about a revived Stoneybrook tradition — the baby parade! — and ends with a tearjerkingly tender decision for one of the girls and her family. The success of that plot pivot is due to the series’ admirable blending of heart and humor. And most of the heavy lifting in Episode 8 is left to Mark Feuerstein, who, as Kristy’s well-off stepfather Watson, gives a touching speech about how much he’d like to adopt Kristy and her brothers officially after their biological dad lets them down yet again....
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU 500th episode promo: Cragen is back!

Last night NBC released the first Law & Order: SVU 500th episode promo — and yea, it wastes no time hitting you in the feels. In advance of this episode, we knew that there would be some characters from the past turning up. Nick Amaro’s appearance was first hyped some time ago, and we also knew that Mariska Hargitay’s real-life husband Peter Hermann would be reprising his own role.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Coroner Review: Blue Flock (Season 3 Episode 8)

There is no such thing as a bad episode of Coroner, but the final 15 minutes of Coroner Season 3 Episode 8, “Blue Flock,” are the only ones that are worth watching. The topic of cryogenics is fascinating, but it turns out that watching family members fight over freezing a body does not translate into riveting television.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Titans Review: Troubled Water (Season 3 Episode 10)

Titans Season 3 Episode 10, “Troubled Water,” is an ambitious episode that attempts to show Gotham at its lowest — attempt being the operative word. Instead of building chaos and moving towards an ending with Crane taking Wayne Manor in triumph, this episode is all over the place. There are some scenes that garner emotion, however, too much happens in a short timespan.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

New Amsterdam Review: Same as it Ever Was (Season 4 Episode 3)

All of our doctors are realizing that they don’t have the answers they thought they did on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3, “Same as it Ever Was.”. This is vindicating to watch, especially when it comes to Max and Iggy. Max’s optimism has often been New Amsterdam‘s fatal flaw....
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Foundation Review: Barbarians at the Gate (Season 1 Episode 4)

Foundation Season 1 Episode 4, “Barbarians at the Gate,” slowly connects some of the pieces from previous episodes. The fall that Hari predicted is starting, and everyone is realizing it. The empire is falling slowly, and as such, it isn’t the most interesting thing to watch. There’s a slight thrill...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Big Sky Review: Huckleberry (Season 2 Episode 2)

A slew of new characters are introduced as the bigger picture begins to widen on Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2, “Huckleberry.”. Every new face is fascinating, and their presence, in their own way, tweaks the frame—a slightly different angle, a wider lens, leads to clues and more insight. Much how I imagine it would be investigating such cases.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Conners season 4 episode 5 return date over at ABC

Following tonight’s big wedding episode, are you curious in learning The Conners season 4 episode 5 return date at ABC? It only makes some sense to be excited for more!. Alas, herein lies the bad news: The show is going to be on hold (at least in terms of new episodes) for a little while. Next week is a repeat airing of the live premiere (not so live anymore, right?); October 27 will bring you the installment titled “Peter Pan, The Backup Plan, Adventures in Babysitting, and A River Runs Through It.” Unfortunately, there aren’t many more details out there for what lies ahead, but you can probably gather some of them based on the title alone.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy