Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 spoilers (PBS): New frustrations
As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 3 on PBS next week, you could see some anger boil over. The truth is that, at the moment, Nonnatus House is feeling overwhelmed. They have a lot of patients and unfortunately, only so many hands to help. That is going to lead to some women becoming frustrated. One woman proclaims to Shelagh that she's waited for several hours, only to receive care that she believes to be substandard. Then, there's another woman who seems to be thinking that she's not being helped at all.
