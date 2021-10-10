Apple pushes Watch Series 7 order fulfilment back by several weeks in some cases
The Apple Watch Series 7 could be said to be a deeply iterative update over its predecessor: its most cutting-edge sensor remains its ECG monitor, housed in a design that has not changed hugely year to year. On the other hand, the newer model has a bigger display this time with slimmer bezels. Therefore, many fans may have been eager to pre-order their new smartwatch, which has been an option for the last 2 days.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0