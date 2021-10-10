CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Giants’ Kenny Golladay OUT with knee injury: what it means for Kadarius Toney

By Desmond Novack
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenny Golladay suffered a knee injury, knocking him from Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, and creating a void in the NY Giants’ receiving corps. With Kenny Golladay being ruled out for the remainder of this weeks matchup against the Cowboys the Giants are going to need to change things up in order to have a chance to win this game.

