The Memphis Grizzlies made some changes to their roster this NBA offseason. They were a part of numerous trades that saw plenty of new faces joining the roster. Multiple players that were a part of the team’s rotation during their surprise run to the postseason are no longer with the team. Jonas Valanciunas and Grayson Allen are the two most prominent players that will not be with the team this season.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO