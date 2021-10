MARLBOROUGH – The City of Marlborough and Town of Hudson will begin a drawdown of Fort Meadow Reservoir on Monday, November 1. The drawdown will result in a four-foot drop from the normal highwater level of the reservoir. Approximately 15-20 days will be needed to draw the reservoir down 4 feet (weather permitting), which translates into a daily drop of about 2-3 inches.

