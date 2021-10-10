CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Beach art event returns to Florence on October 16

By Covid-19
World Link
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nationally celebrated Circles in the Sand beach art returns to Florence on October 16 on the beach at Driftwood Shores. “This is always an uplifting event at a great time of year to visit Florence’s beaches,” said Bettina Hannigan, president/CEO of the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce. “People come from all over. It’s wildly artistic, spiritually uplifting for many, and incredibly unique among beach events anywhere in the country.”

