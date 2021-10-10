CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Suffers Knee Injury

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 6 days ago
The hits just keep on coming for the New York Giants. After losing their top running back (Saquon Barkley, ankle), their starting quarterback (Daniel Jones, head injury), and not having their starting left tackle (Andrew Thomas, foot), the Giants lost their top receiver.

There was a little bit of good mixed into what as basically a forgettable showing by the New York Giants in their Week 5 game against Dallas.

By

and Patricia Traina

9 hours ago

Big Blue+

The Giants Week 5 loss to the Cowboys raises a lot of questions about where things stand and where they're heading.

11 hours ago

Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Giants Week 5 game against the Cowboys and was ruled out of the rest of the game. It's unclear when Golladay was injured, but this is yet another injury for the Giants' No. 1 receiver, who has already dealt with hamstring, hip, and groin ailments this year.

The Giants came into this game without Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, both of whom are dealing with hamstring strains. Golladay's loss left the Giants with rookie Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson, Joh Ross III, and tight ends Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph.

NFL

Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol

Sunday's matinee against the Cowboys quickly turned into something of a horror flick for the Giants. First, New York lost running back Saquon Barkley to a freak ankle injury. Then, late in the second quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones exited after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jones was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out during halftime, as was receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, who suffered a knee injury at some point during the first half.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants injury news: CB Rodarius Williams suffers torn ACL

The New York Giants have announced that rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams tore his right ACL during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Williams injury flew under the radar on Sunday night, overshadowed by the injuries to Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Kenny Golladay. However, it looks as though Williams’ injury is the most severe. He has been the Giants’ primary depth at outside cornerback, frequently taking over on the outside while free agent addition Adoree Jackson moved into the slot.
NFL
