In the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday loss to the Green Bay Packers, the television cameras caught a very entertaining exchange between head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The exchange between the two came after Tomlin called a timeout due to Rodgers about to catch the Steelers defense with too many players of the field. Tomlin was again asked about that Sunday exchange with Rodgers during his Tuesday press conference and specifically about what it is that he appreciates about the Packers quarterback and the competitive level he has.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO