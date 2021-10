The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their third-straight game, falling to the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Now, the question is, "should they bench Ben Roethlisberger?" But what goes into benching Big Ben? As easy as it sounds, there are a lot of questions that would go into making the decision. The Steelers aren't looking to lose but they also aren't looking to burn a Hall of Fame bridge. So, if they're thinking about the move, they need to assure themselves they have answered all the questions.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO