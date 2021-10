This week has been an optimistic one, but let’s not forget that we’re a 1-2 team. I believe it was one of the ancient Greek philosophers (Aristotle, perhaps, or maybe Socrates) who said that “you are what your record says you are.” Well, our record says we’re a below-average team. In a conference that features the Cards, Bucs, Rams, Peckers, and Seahawks, below-average just won’t be good enough.

