Kingston, NY

Photos: 2021 Italian Festival in Kingston

By Tania Barricklo
Daily Freeman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, N.Y. — The Ulster County Italian American Foundation’s 14th annual Italian Festival took place at T.R. Gallo Park at the foot of Broadway on Sunday, Oct. 10. The Foundation honored Bill Calderara, president and chief executive officer at Ulster Savings Bank, as Signore of the Year, and Mary Tuma, a personal trainer and former director of operations at the Ulster Performing Arts Center, as the Signora of the Year.

