Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Police investigate fatal crash, fatal shooting from Sunday

By Rusty Mehlberg
wtmj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Police remained busy Sunday as they investigated a fatal accident, and fatal shooting, and two non-fatal shootings. The fatal accident took place just before 10:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 27th Street, near West Burleigh Street. Police say a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck another vehicle as it tried to pull onto the road from a parked position. The driver of the struck vehicle, a 71-year-old Milwaukee man, died due to his injuries. The driver who caused the accident, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was treated for non-fatal injuries. He was later arrested and will likely face charges in the near future.

