Hancock County, OH

Findlay-Hancock County Public Library holding rare book sale

By Adrienne Shelton
hometownstations.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge stock of collectors books will be sold at the Findlay- Hancock County Public Library next week. Friends of the Findlay Hancock Library, a non-profit organization aimed to help the library, is excited to announce their rare and collectible book sale. Hundreds of books were donated to the Book Cellar where they sell used books, and most of them turned out to be rare historic pieces of literature.

