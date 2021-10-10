CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis prosecutors don’t file murder charges in two 2020 killings

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings.

Police said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong. The suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a separate case, Gardner’s office declined to file charges in the Nov. 25, 2020, killing of 19-year-old Deshuan Jackson.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit County Attorney’s Office, Allison Hawk, said the cases are under investigation but she declined to comment on why charges weren’t filed.

AntiSo
5d ago

Kimberly Gardner bought and paid for her votes by campaigning on the promise of not prosecuting blacks for their crimes because she believed that white racist officers were wrongfully charging blacks in St Louis. Apparently she's one of the only Democrats in office today that has actually kept her promise. Unfortunately her promise comes with a hefty price tag when it comes to protecting blacks from each other. As a result blacks are now dying in record numbers across the city, and Kimberly Gardner's refusal to prosecute policy has enabled these murderers to kill people at will. Here in St Louis, this has caused blacks to kill more blacks, than all of the white on black police killings across America.

