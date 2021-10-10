Prosecutors don’t file murder charges in two 2020 killings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors in St. Louis declined to file murder charges in two separate 2020 killings.

Police said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office decided that self-defense issues kept it from filing murder charges in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Tobias Courtney and 61-year-old Crystal Strong who died July 26, 2020. But the suspect in that case was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

In a separate case, Gardner’s office declined to file charges in the Nov. 25, 2020, killing of 19-year-old Deshuan Jackson. Police were also seeking a robbery charge against the suspect in that case, but the charges were declined. Police said prosecutors did not immediately explain why they didn’t file charges in that case.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney’s Office, Allison Hawk, said the cases are under investigation but she declined to comment on why charges weren’t filed.

This story has been corrected to show that the cases were handled in St. Louis city, not the county.