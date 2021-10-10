CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA Images of the Week: Rogue Planet, Dangerous Dance, SpaceX & Electric Propulsion

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name – Arp 91. Their delicate galactic dance takes place more than 100 million light-years from Earth. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 have their own names: the lower galaxy, which looks like a bright spot, is NGC 5953, and the oval-shaped galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of them are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because of their orientation with respect to Earth.

