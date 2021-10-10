CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong earthquake strikes off coast of Hawaii

The Associated Press
 13 days ago

NAALEHU, Hawaii (AP) — A strong earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 6.2 and struck about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Naalehu.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat.

At a gas station in Naalehu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said there was no damage from the earthquake at airport runways, commercial harbors or highway bridges.

This story has been corrected to say that there was one earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.2, not two earthquakes. This story has been corrected to show that the gas station was in Naalehu.

