Chicago Man Charged With Punching Woman, 66, on CTA Green Line
A Chicago man was charged with four felonies in connection with an incident in which, according to police, he punched a 66-year-old woman at a CTA Green Line station. Gary Coleman, 32, was arrested on four battery charges: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated battery involving a victim who is at least 60 years old and aggravated battery on a transit employee.www.nbcchicago.com
