Chicago Man Charged With Punching Woman, 66, on CTA Green Line

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia while other riders looked on and did not intervene, authorities said Friday. The attack took place at about 11 p.m. aboard the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. As the train went past a station, an employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority saw that “something wasn't right" with a woman on board the train and called the police, Bernhardt said. Officers responded to the next stop on the train and found the woman and arrested the man.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO