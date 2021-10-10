CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Man Charged With Punching Woman, 66, on CTA Green Line

Cover picture for the articleA Chicago man was charged with four felonies in connection with an incident in which, according to police, he punched a 66-year-old woman at a CTA Green Line station. Gary Coleman, 32, was arrested on four battery charges: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated battery involving a victim who is at least 60 years old and aggravated battery on a transit employee.

