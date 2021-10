PITTSBURGH — The Blackhawks were routed by the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. 1. One night after giving up the first goal 17 seconds into the game, the Penguins topped that by scoring first at the 15-second mark of the first period. The Blackhawks found themselves quickly behind for the third straight contest. It's been a common them early on.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO