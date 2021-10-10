Catholic community works to stop domestic violence in Wheeling

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) October is domestic violence awareness month. Did you know that according to Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA in Wheeling 20 people a minute are victims of domestic violence in the United States.

The Cathedral of St. Joseph is contributing to changing that large statistic by having a domestic violence awareness event.

In hope to educate and raise awareness the cathedral of St. Joseph opened its doors today for a special mass and a workshop on domestic violence.

The purpose of the events is to inform the catholic community on ways to promote family peace, prevent and respond to domestic abuse, provide resources, and encourage prayers for families.

The workshop that followed Mass featured presenters from local and national agencies

Erica Harley, Senior Pastor at a Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church says that creating a space where people can get information can make a real change in our community.

What I’m trying to do is come from my experience as someone who leads a support group to offer examples and encouragement for the larger church and society, to offer support. If we can do a little something to break the silence about it and realize that domestic violence cuts across all racial groups, all social economic groups and all groups in general and does affect the church as well as a society I think people need to know that. Erica Harley, Senior Pastor at a Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church

Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA in Wheeling says that education is key and by doing so it can prevent many people from experiencing domestic abuse.

137 women die a day from domestic abuse. It happens on both sides of the table, men abused, women also abused but it is important to know what the signs are. You’re not alone, please reach out there is help out there. Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA in Wheeling

Not only was this workshop educational, it was also an outlet to get connected to the right resources.

Andrew Han, Staff attorney at the Legal Aid of West Virginia wants to inform the public that the Legal Aid of West Virginia is involved in domestic violence work and that they do have resources they can provide survivors with.

One of the sad things is not everyone knows that Legal Aid provides these types of services. This is just another avenue to reach out to someone who might be affected or who knows people who might be affected by domestic violence and just give them the opportunity to reach out to us and ask me questions here today and to hopefully inform the public and educate them a little bit more on what we have seen here at Legal Aid and what services we can provide. Andrew Han, Staff attorney at the Legal Aid of West Virginia

The Cathedral of St. Joseph would like to say that there is hope, help and healing. To find help or get resources you can head to Family Violence Prevention | YWCA Wheeling or call toll free 24/7 at: 1-800-698-1247 .

