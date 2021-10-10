CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Catholic community works to stop domestic violence in Wheeling

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Fk5X_0cNC0zHK00

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) October is domestic violence awareness month. Did you know that according to Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA in Wheeling 20 people a minute are victims of domestic violence in the United States.

The Cathedral of St. Joseph is contributing to changing that large statistic by having a domestic violence awareness event.

In hope to educate and raise awareness the cathedral of St. Joseph opened its doors today for a special mass and a workshop on domestic violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uX5zZ_0cNC0zHK00

The purpose of the events is to inform the catholic community on ways to promote family peace, prevent and respond to domestic abuse, provide resources, and encourage prayers for families.

The workshop that followed Mass featured presenters from local and national agencies

Erica Harley, Senior Pastor at a Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church says that creating a space where people can get information can make a real change in our community.

What I’m trying to do is come from my experience as someone who leads a support group to offer examples and encouragement for the larger church and society, to offer support.

If we can do a little something to break the silence about it and realize that domestic violence cuts across all racial groups, all social economic groups and all groups in general and does affect the church as well as a society I think people need to know that.

Erica Harley, Senior Pastor at a Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church

Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA in Wheeling says that education is key and by doing so it can prevent many people from experiencing domestic abuse.

137 women die a day from domestic abuse. It happens on both sides of the table, men abused, women also abused but it is important to know what the signs are. You’re not alone, please reach out there is help out there.

Lori Jones, Executive Director of the YWCA in Wheeling

Not only was this workshop educational, it was also an outlet to get connected to the right resources.

Andrew Han, Staff attorney at the Legal Aid of West Virginia wants to inform the public that the Legal Aid of West Virginia is involved in domestic violence work and that they do have resources they can provide survivors with.

One of the sad things is not everyone knows that Legal Aid provides these types of services. This is just another avenue to reach out to someone who might be affected or who knows people who might be affected by domestic violence and just give them the opportunity to reach out to us and ask me questions here today and to hopefully inform the public and educate them a little bit more on what we have seen here at Legal Aid and what services we can provide.

Andrew Han, Staff attorney at the Legal Aid of West Virginia

The Cathedral of St. Joseph would like to say that there is hope, help and healing. To find help or get resources you can head to Family Violence Prevention | YWCA Wheeling or call toll free 24/7 at: 1-800-698-1247 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Motorcyclists riding for veterans, especially those affected by PTSD

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Motorcyclists are riding for those who put their life on the line for our freedom’s. It’s the “DLR Mustang Horses for Heroes Ride”: the first of its kind at the Valley Harley-Davidson. They’re bringing awareness to veterans, especially those struggling with PTSD… a special cause even close to Anthony Glessner’s heart. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Vet Center creating a network of healing for service members

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s not an exaggeration to say that military members carry the world on their shoulders. Whether it’s supporting their fellow servicemen or the everyday citizens who rely on their work, they deal with pressure that no outsider can understand. And oftentimes—they keep their troubles inside themselves. When you’re being stressed out, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

How to help your child through the heartbreak of bullying at school

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – School has always been tough—but it’s never been tough like this. The students of 20-21 are dealing with an invention that’s never been experienced by any generation—social media. And with kids able to talk to each other 24-7, it’s taken a longtime school issue like bullying and made it an overwhelming […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WVDNR expanding its hiring to those in the military

Those serving our country now have an option to serve in another way. The West Virginia DNR is expanding its hiring-process to those outside of law enforcement.It’s now open to those who currently have been serving in the military for at least 4 years. How the hiring-process works is lengthy. Taking the P-A-T is the […]
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling is the home to the new Art Teacher of the Year

ELM GROVE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools elementary teacher, Ellen Culler was named the West Virginia Art Education Association 2021 Elementary Art Educator Award. Culler has been with Ohio County Schools since 1987 and currently serves as the art teacher at both Elm Grove Elementary and Bethlehem Elementary. She started...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia bill would ban child marriages

In the upcoming Legislative Session, Delegate Joshua Higginbotham (R-Putnam) will introduce a bill to make 18 the minimum age in West Virginia to get married. Currently, there are numerous ways that minors can legally marry in the state. Delegate Higginbotham has a personal connection to this issue. His sister, Hallie, was a minor who was […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTRF- 7News

Red Cross enters 3rd week of emergency blood shortage

(WTRF) – The American Red Cross is reaching out for blood donations as they enter their third week of an emergency blood shortage. Since October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they want to remind the public that 25% of all donations go towards helping cancer patients. And through October 31st, you can also receive […]
CHARITIES
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

2K+
Followers
399
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy