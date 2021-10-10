Boise State reestablishes ‘foundation’ in potentially season-altering win at BYU

PROVO, UTAH — It’s uncanny how often history repeats itself. Boise State football coach Andy Avalos was a linebacker for the Broncos when they opened the 2001 season with a 2-3 record. That team went on to post a program-altering win at then-No. 8 Fresno State, which sparked a run of five straight Western Athletic Conference championships from 2002 to 2006. The Broncos were 2-3 again heading into a rivalry contest at No. 10 BYU on Saturday — having lost two of their last three games — but an opportunistic defense and revitalized running game led Boise State to a 26-17 win at LaVell Edwards Stadium.