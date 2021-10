Kyle Schwarber was meeting a friend of his on the Cubs coaching staff who was in town for the upcoming weekend series in D.C. at 10:30 p.m. on July 29 when his phone rang and Mike Rizzo’s name showed up as the caller. He didn’t need the Nationals general manager to tell him why he was calling, only to tell him the name of the team he had just been traded to.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO