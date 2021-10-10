CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comanche County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tom Steed Reservoir, moving east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mountain View, Roosevelt, Cooperton, Tom Steed Reservoir and northwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Comanche County, OK
County
Kiowa County, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Roosevelt, OK
City
Mountain View, OK
City
Kiowa, OK
City
Comanche, OK
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Roofs#Extreme Weather
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy