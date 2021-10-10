Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room, or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE AND CENTRAL KIOWA COUNTIES At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tom Steed Reservoir, moving east-northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mountain View, Roosevelt, Cooperton, Tom Steed Reservoir and northwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN