Texas gubernatorial candidate hospitalized with COVID-19

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Allen West said Sunday he has been hospitalized for "concerns of COVID-19 related pneumonia."

The Texas Republican stated on Saturday that he and his wife, Angela, completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and was concerned about his oxygen saturation levels , which were not as high as they were supposed to be.

While his oxygen saturation levels returned to normal on Sunday, West said he was then faced with other concerns, he revealed on Twitter .

"As stated previously, Angela was released to go home but there were concerns of COVID-related pneumonia for me," West said on social media. "My oxygen saturation levels were initially at 85; they are now between 94-96. My blood pressure is at 120/74 and my recent temperature reading was 98.7."

West's wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, even though she was vaccinated against the virus. West himself said that he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine , and he now has natural immunity from catching the virus.

West said that his case of COVID-19 has not changed his position against vaccine mandates and intends to fight against them in his run for governor . West also said the United States should be advocating for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy instead of "enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians."

"Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins ... guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that's science," the governor hopeful said on Twitter.

West announced his run for the Texas governorship on Jul. 4. He will run against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022. Abbott has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and will seek a third term as governor next year.