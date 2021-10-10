CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Springs College: Higher education on a remote ranch

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor two years, students live on a remote ranch in California, where drinking is forbidden and they’re required to perform at least 20 hours of labor per week, on top of a full course load. Jon Wertheim reports.

www.cbsnews.com

