Ocracoke, NC

Coast Guard rescue one person, search continues for second in Ocracoke Inlet

By U.S. Coast Guard
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUViw_0cNBzkDU00

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. —The Coast Guard is searching for a 27-year-old woman in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report via 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard. Watchstanders subsequently lost communication with the reporting source, who was a member of the same group.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to search for the people in the water as well as a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.

The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe approximately 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet, North Carolina, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on Sunday.

The survivor was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Carteret Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina.

A second survivor, the original reporting source, was found ashore on Great Island by a good samaritan, at which point he reported swimming to shore and had last seen the missing person in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Searching are:

  • An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • An HC-130 Hercules aircraft aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City
  • A 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet
  • A 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet
  • A 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon
  • Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat

The Coastal Report: Beaufort commissioners vote to lift mask mandate; Jacksonville officials investigating Freedom Fountain incident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporter Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read more in the stories […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Ambulance stolen from Vidant Medical, crashes not far from hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An ambulance from Vidant Medical Center was stolen by a patient and eventually crashed into a vehicle and a light pole on Friday. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said police were called to the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Beasley Drive, not far from the hospital, around 5 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Online Originals: Grab your boots and clear out your calendars, Habitat calls for volunteers

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Craven County isn’t just taking over neighborhoods, but also partnering with communities to create long-term solutions for residents and affordable housing. The organization is currently working on the future home of Christine Cox, mother to two kids. Cox got the call last November that she was approved […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
