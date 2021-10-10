Coast Guard rescue one person, search continues for second in Ocracoke Inlet

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. —The Coast Guard is searching for a 27-year-old woman in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina, Sunday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report via 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard. Watchstanders subsequently lost communication with the reporting source, who was a member of the same group.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City launched to search for the people in the water as well as a 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.

The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located a conscious male survivor alongside a green canoe approximately 2.8 miles offshore of Drum Inlet, North Carolina, at approximately 9:54 a.m. on Sunday.

The survivor was hoisted into the aircraft and transported to Carteret Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina.

A second survivor, the original reporting source, was found ashore on Great Island by a good samaritan, at which point he reported swimming to shore and had last seen the missing person in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Searching are:

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

An HC-130 Hercules aircraft aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City

A 24-foot shallow water special purpose craft boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon

Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat

