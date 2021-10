Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Mostly sunny this morning with clouds building in as the day progresses. A strong cold front will approach and cross the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will soar to the mid 80s ahead of the front. The record high today in Norfolk is 87 degrees set back in 2008. Showers and possible storms will be possible after 3 PM. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. Once the cold front crosses, winds will turn to the northwest and increase. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will dip into the low 50s.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO