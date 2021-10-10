Former Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw the first touchdown pass of his career, as he found tight end Jasper Horsted from two yards out to give the Chicago Bears a 7-3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

This mark the third start of the season for Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft, but the first since head coach Matt Nagy announced he would be the Bears’ starter moving forward.

His previous two starts were in place of injured veteran Andy Dalton, as Chicago fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 26 and beat the Detroit Lions on Oct. 3.

The rookie completed 4-of-5 passes for 31 yards on the scoring drive, which was then followed by a four-yard touchdown by running back Damien Williams to extend the lead to 14-3 just before halftime.

Fields, who scored his first career rushing touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, entered the half 8-of-14 for 68 yards and the one score.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio States Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll, Coaches Poll

Maryland's Mike Locksley: "We Had Guys Looking Like They Fell Out Of Airplanes"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!