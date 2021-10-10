CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Throws First Career NFL Touchdown Pass

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lp9dc_0cNBz5J400

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw the first touchdown pass of his career, as he found tight end Jasper Horsted from two yards out to give the Chicago Bears a 7-3 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

This mark the third start of the season for Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft, but the first since head coach Matt Nagy announced he would be the Bears’ starter moving forward.

His previous two starts were in place of injured veteran Andy Dalton, as Chicago fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 26 and beat the Detroit Lions on Oct. 3.

The rookie completed 4-of-5 passes for 31 yards on the scoring drive, which was then followed by a four-yard touchdown by running back Damien Williams to extend the lead to 14-3 just before halftime.

Fields, who scored his first career rushing touchdown in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, entered the half 8-of-14 for 68 yards and the one score.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio States Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll, Coaches Poll

Maryland's Mike Locksley: "We Had Guys Looking Like They Fell Out Of Airplanes"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandstar.com

Justin Fields earns first career win as Bears top Lions 24-14

David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Chicago Bears to a 24-14 home win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Montgomery left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury but helped rookie quarterback Justin Fields notch his first victory as a starter. Fields went 11-of-17 passing for 209 yards for Chicago (2-2).
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 2nd-career NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

After spending the week determining who would start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will get the nod Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful as he continues his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday said the starting quarterback would be a ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
windycitygridiron.com

10 takes after Justin Fields’ first NFL win, as the Chicago Bears move to 2-2 on the young season

The Chicago Bears are back to .500 after their 24-14 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon. Granted the victory was against a winless Detroit Lions squad, but the story of the day was rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ performance. All of this coming off the heels of an embarrassing 26-6 loss the week prior in which the offense mustered just 47 yards of total offense.
NFL
Audacy

Bears name Justin Fields permanent starting quarterback

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The time has come. The Bears are moving forward with rookie Justin Fields as their permanent starting quarterback, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. The decision to start Fields is a departure from the Bears' previous plan for veteran Andy Dalton to remain the team's starter once he returns from a left knee injury, which he suffered on Sept. 19 in the second game of the regular season. Dalton is expected to practice in full Wednesday but is set to move to the backup role.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 5 recap: Chicago Bears get their 1st road win of the season as QB Justin Fields throws the 1st TD pass of his NFL career

A big contingent of Chicago Bears fans arrived in Las Vegas this weekend, and they made their presence known Sunday at Allegiant Stadium as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took the snap on fourth-and-5 late in the fourth quarter. Chants of “Let’s go, Bears!” rose above the roar, which grew even louder as Carr threw an incomplete pass. The Raiders provided plenty of hoopla for the guests at ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Mike Locksley
Person
Justin Fields
bleachernation.com

Watch Justin Fields’ First Passing TD Give the Bears a Lead Out in Vegas

Jesper Horsted made a name for himself during the preseason with an incredible performance in the preseason finale. And even though he’s been inactive and unavailable to start the year, Horsted didn’t waste any time making an impact upon arrival. Behold! Justin Fields’ first touchdown pass:. You never forget your...
NFL
audacy.com

Justin Fields leads all NFL quarterbacks in a statistic that Andy Dalton ranked last in

(Audacy) When the Bears had an uninspiring offensive performance in a loss to the Rams in their season opener, quarterback Andy Dalton’s longest pass of the night -- and of his season to date -- came on a short throw to receiver Marquise Goodwin that ended up going for 19 yards. Dalton's passing chart looked like this:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Cleveland Browns#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#Buckeye Forums#Ap Poll#Coaches Poll Maryland
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Dalvin Cook officially out for Vikings

The Vikings’ bid to avoid an 0-3 start will take place without running back Dalvin Cook. Word on Sunday morning was that Cook would miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks due to the ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer indicated early in the week that Cook would be playing because the Vikings need a win, but even that need was not great enough to get Cook healthy enough to take the field.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
929
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy