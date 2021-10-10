CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers vs. Bengals: Fans come together to watch game

By Valerie Juarez
 6 days ago
While Sunday’s game wasn't at Lambeau, Packers fans still found a good reason to come together and cheer on the green and gold.

For every Packers game, Larry Kittoe goes all out.

Decked out in green and gold from head to toe.

Kittoe says he owns several suits like these.

He truly believes it’s his good luck charm.

“This suit here is my away suit when the Packers wear light color jerseys so this is a light color suit. Then I have one for home games when they wear dark so I have one for dark. I've been doing this for about ten years and every game I wear it because I'm a superstitious kind of a guy,” Kittoe said.

He said it can be hard to watch sometimes when a player is so close to executing success.

Like during this game when Mason Crosby was missing field goals.

"Actually what kind of breaks me for superstition is Crosby missed the extra point. That always drives me nuts. It's just so easy to get it and he missed it,” Kittoe said.

Other fans we spoke to said they're glad to see Aaron Rodgers making a comeback this season.

"Compared to the first game of the season until now he's doing a lot better, a lot better,” said Roman Crum, a fan from Iowa.

And with a 4-1 record so far, another fan says they’re also grateful for another player pulling through this season.

"Got to put a shout out to AJ Dillon starting this year with a big run helping out, especially with us losing Jamal Williams. So that's definitely been a good factor,” said Jacob Kerkorian, a fan from Illinois.

