CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Toymaker Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qev32_0cNBxVzt00
Hasbro CEO Medical Leave FILE - Brian Goldner, chairman of the board and CEO of Hasbro, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with industry executives about reopening the country after coronavirus closures, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Washington. Toymaker Hasbro Inc. announced Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, that Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. The move follows Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro Inc. has announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately.

The move, announced Sunday, follows Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014.

Goldner has served as the CEO of Hasbro, Inc. since 2008, and has served as the chairman since May 2015.

Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, has been appointed as interim CEO and will begin immediately.

Hasbro says Stoddart brings extensive leadership experience and expertise in global brand-building, advertising and marketing, and supply chain management. He was previously CEO at InnerWorkings, Inc., the largest global marketing execution company, and Leo Burnett Worldwide. He has served on Hasbro’s board since 2014.

In conjunction with appointing Stoddart as interim CEO, Hasbro’s board has reappointed Edward M. Philip as lead independent director, and Tracy A. Leinbach as chair of the nominating, governance and social responsibility committee of the board.

Philip has more than 30 years of business and management experience, including as both an operating executive and chief financial officer of multinational corporations. Leinbach served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ryder System, Inc., a global logistics and transportation and supply chain solutions provider from 2003 until 2006.

“Brian has been an inspiring and visionary leader who has set Hasbro on an incredible path towards the future. All of us at Hasbro are thinking of him while he focuses on his health, "said Philp in a statement.

Hasbro's headquarters are in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

_______

Follow Anne D'Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Coal in the stocking: US retailers scramble ahead of festive season

With the pandemic grimly persisting, American homes could face a meager holiday season, forced to do without some of their favorite items missing from store shelves. Even as demand surges as the world's largest economy reopens, US retailers are working hard to avoid putting a damper on festivities, taking unprecedented actions to try to navigate around myriad supply chain obstacles. The most dramatic steps have included moves by Walmart and other big box chains to charter their own ships and bypass messy delays at West Coast ports. Other workarounds have included bringing imports in earlier in the season, launching holiday promotions sooner and shifting to air cargo from ships.
RETAIL
AFP

Less product, same price: 'Shrinkflation" hits US shoppers

More air in that bag of chips? Fewer flakes in your cereal box? You're not imagining it: "Shrinkflation," a tactic used by industry to hide price increases, is back in vogue. Facing the post-pandemic inflationary surge, partly fueled by bottlenecks in global supply and trouble finding workers, companies are under more pressure to deal with rising costs. Consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky, who has followed the phenomenon he calls downsizing for quarter of a century, says he has identified dozens of products in recent months that have seen sneaky price increases. He found goods ranging from Charmin toilet paper rolls to Cheerios cereal, to Royal Canin canned cat food, where the size or weight has shrunk, but the price remains the same.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: J&J, Netflix, Nvidia, Tesla

It's finally time to get bullish, because the cavalry is finally here. Those were Jim Cramer thoughts for his Mad Money viewers Friday after a two-day rally that seems to have finally broken the gloom on Wall Street. It's time to get constructive, Cramer said, because there's another gauntlet of earnings ahead.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leo Burnett
Person
Brian Goldner
Entrepreneur

Bull of the Day: Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Walmart Inc. (WMT) posted a banner year in 2020 and its outlook remains strong. Now, its year-long underperformance could make for an enticing entry point into the world's largest retailer...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Ceo#Global Marketing#Hasbro Inc#Innerworkings Inc#Leo Burnett Worldwide#Philip#Ryder System Inc#The Associated Press
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy