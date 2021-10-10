CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A woman was given 4 days in jail for getting too close to grizzlies in Yellowstone

By Joe Hernandez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois woman is facing four days in jail, a one-year ban from Yellowstone National Park and other penalties for not staying far enough away from a grizzly bear and her cubs during an encounter earlier this year, federal officials announced. Samantha Dehring, 25, has pleaded guilty to willfully remaining,...

CBS Chicago

Carol Stream Woman Spends Days In Jail For Violating Regulations At Yellowstone National Park

CHICAG0 (CBS) – – A trip to Yellowstone National Park landed Samantha Daring, 25, four days in jail. What did she do? She got way too close trying to take a picture of a grizzly mother bear and her two cubs in the Roaring Mountain area at the park. According to charges filed in federal court in Wyoming, she was about 15 feet away from the bear. Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 300 feet away. Investigators received a tip that lead them to a video she was tagged in of the moment. This happened back in May; she was charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits. Daring has pleaded guilty. Now, she’s banned from Yellowstone for a year, and must pay $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund, and an additional $1,000 in fines.
