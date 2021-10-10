Kansas takes time to remember firefighters killed in the line of duty

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A nice crowd gathered in Wichita Sunday for the 20th Annual Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The ceremony included the reading of the names of fallen firefighters. The keynote speaker was Ariana Colby Davis who lost her husband, Sedgwick County Fire Lieutenant Bryon Johnson , in 2007. He was 32 years old when he was electrocuted while on a grass fire call.

Since his death, she has worked to educate firefighters about his accident and to support crews and their families.

“It’s very emotional for our family,” she said. “But to look out and see everybody that continues to come out and remember their loved one, that’s very important as well for the families.”

KSN spoke to one of the Sedgwick County firefighters who attended the memorial ceremony.

“I’ve been lucky for 25 years to be able to come home to my family, so it’s very surreal,” Captain Greg Peters said. “But also, some of those names that I read on that list are people that I used to work with.”

The annual service is held as part of fire prevention month. It was held at the Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S. Broadway, in Wichita.

