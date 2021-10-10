CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A woman was given 4 days in jail for getting too close to grizzlies in Yellowstone

By Joe Hernandez
ketr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois woman is facing four days in jail, a one-year ban from Yellowstone National Park and other penalties for not staying far enough away from a grizzly bear and her cubs during an encounter earlier this year, federal officials announced. Samantha Dehring, 25, has pleaded guilty to willfully remaining,...

www.ketr.org

CBS Chicago

Carol Stream Woman Spends Days In Jail For Violating Regulations At Yellowstone National Park

CHICAG0 (CBS) – – A trip to Yellowstone National Park landed Samantha Daring, 25, four days in jail. What did she do? She got way too close trying to take a picture of a grizzly mother bear and her two cubs in the Roaring Mountain area at the park. According to charges filed in federal court in Wyoming, she was about 15 feet away from the bear. Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 300 feet away. Investigators received a tip that lead them to a video she was tagged in of the moment. This happened back in May; she was charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits. Daring has pleaded guilty. Now, she’s banned from Yellowstone for a year, and must pay $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund, and an additional $1,000 in fines.
CAROL STREAM, IL
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzly encounter sends woman to jail

A 25-year-old Illinois woman has pleaded guilty to willfully remaining, approaching and photographing a bear resulting in her being bluff charged. The video of the incident was widely publicized. Samantha Dehring appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs on October 6th for her change of plea and sentencing hearing. She was sentenced to four days in custody, one-year unsupervised probation, and ordered to pay $2040 in fines, including a $1,000 fine, a $1,000 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 court processing fee and a $10 assessment.
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s black bear hunt is conservation in action | Opinion

Missourians should be ecstatic that we are now reopening bear hunting. Despite the claims in a recent opinion piece by the Humane Society’s Cody Atkinson that this is a “trophy” hunt, black bears have historically been and continue to be hunted for the same reasons that whitetail deer, elk and other charismatic wildlife are. Hunting fosters a […] The post Missouri’s black bear hunt is conservation in action | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
truecrimedaily

Pics of caged Missouri woman found before cabin burns down; Body found in desert search for NJ woman - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: Missouri woman Cassidy Rainwater is still missing after disappearing in July (1:53). Two men are held on suspicion of kidnapping in the case after incriminating evidence is found on a phone. Hours before the men appear in court, the cabin where they lived burns to the ground. And a New Jersey woman on a cross-country adventure to California, following her dream to become a chef, vanishes in June (25:25). Now local authorities announce a gruesome discovery, but is it related to Lauren Cho's disappearance? Attorney Gerald A. Griggs joins host Ana Garcia.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs

Wayne County dog breeder Daniel Gingerich is asking a federal judge for permission to transfer all 189 dogs still in his possession to an Indiana organization that claims to be a charitable animal-rescue group. Earlier this week, U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Rose ordered Gingerich, who is accused of more than 100 violations of Animal […] The post Puppy mill owner now wants to rid himself of 189 dogs appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado bull elk with tire around its neck for years finally gets relief

PINE, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been more than two years since a bull elk with a tire stuck around its neck was spotted near Conifer, but finally, the tire has been removed. Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared an update Monday saying the bull elk was caught and tranquilized on Saturday evening, and officers were able The post Colorado bull elk with tire around its neck for years finally gets relief appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Coroner's Office identified the woman found dead as an El Paso County woman who was last seen in June. Saturday, October 9, members of the Douglas County Search and Rescue found Bayard off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway. Thursday, the Douglas County Coroner identified the woman The post Missing woman, last seen in June, found dead in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
