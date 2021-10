It doesn’t matter how you get into the postseason, as long as you get in. The Boston Red Sox have not had the prettiest path to the playoffs, but with two days remaining in the season they once again are in control of their own destiny. Thanks to a win Friday over the Washington Nationals, all the Sox need to close out the season are wins over the Nats on Saturday and Sunday to secure a spot in the American League Wild Card Game.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO