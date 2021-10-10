'The only positive we can take from this is the effort we gave': Bengals fall to Packers in OT

Every week in the NFL, during the recap of the early slate of games, there’s a main story and character. This week, the main story is unquestionably how the game between the Bengals and Packers was cut short three minutes early, replaced by a high-budget comedy production about kicking footballs anywhere except between the goalposts. By the grace of a game-winning 49-yard field goal, Packers kicker Mason Crosby avoided being this week’s main character. He and Evan McPherson combined to finish 5 of the last 7 drives in the game with missed kicks.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO