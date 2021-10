For the second straight week, officials gifted Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan a terrible roughing the passer penalty, this time in the NFL London game vs. the Jets. The roughing penalty was called against New York linebacker Quincy Williams on Atlanta’s first drive of the day, at the 12:55 mark. Williams made a good move to get upfield, hitting Ryan as he let the ball go and forcing an incomplete pass.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO