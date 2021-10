With less than two weeks until the start of the NBA regular season, the uncertainty around Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving continues to swirl. The Nets listed Irving, 29, as ineligible to play in Friday's preseason game against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. New York City's COVID-19 protocols allow only NBA players with at least one vaccination shot to practice. He could play Monday when the Nets play an exhibition game at the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO